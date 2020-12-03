Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

