Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Virtusa worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $3,986,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,316,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

