Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Overstock.com worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $892,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSTK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

