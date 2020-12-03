Swiss National Bank Has $3.18 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 571,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SWN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

