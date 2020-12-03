LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

