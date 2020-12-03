PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.