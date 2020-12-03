Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of International Bancshares worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Bancshares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

IBOC opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

