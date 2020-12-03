Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Rambus worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $279,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

