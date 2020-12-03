Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Yelp worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,152 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 130,274 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Yelp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -185.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

