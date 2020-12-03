Swiss National Bank Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Norbord worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 79,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Norbord by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:OSB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -486.49%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

