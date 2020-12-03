Swiss National Bank Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

