Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,100 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $5,569,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,320 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at about $1,197,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

