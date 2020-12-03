Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $65.17 on Thursday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

