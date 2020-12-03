Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Maxar Technologies worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 782,345 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

