Swiss National Bank Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Owens & Minor worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,527.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.