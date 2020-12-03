Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Albany International worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 372.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Albany International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 415,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.68. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

