Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on LGND. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

