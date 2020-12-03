8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of 8X8 worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 33.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 506,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.77.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $210,515.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.