Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,498,000 after acquiring an additional 630,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $20,508,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,897,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

