Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Hamilton Lane worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

