Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Innospec worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 98.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOSP shares. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Innospec stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.