Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

