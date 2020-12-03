Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,302. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.