Sei Investments Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82,690 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

