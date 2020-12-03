Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,988 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.40% of Revance Therapeutics worth $122,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVNC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

