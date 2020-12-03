Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,911 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 89.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 55.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

