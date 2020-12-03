Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 209.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 62.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.19 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

