Sei Investments Co. Sells 208 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,841,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.35.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

