Sei Investments Co. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of RPC worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

