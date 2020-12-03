BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,739,292 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,085,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,739,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.10% of The Macerich worth $122,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after acquiring an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in The Macerich by 102.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

