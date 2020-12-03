BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,491 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,247,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.04% of United Natural Foods worth $122,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,846,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

