BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,417,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,679,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $124,822,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $77,714,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000.

U stock opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $155.95.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

