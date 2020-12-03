Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Equillium from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Equillium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $5.04 on Monday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.