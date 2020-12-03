Stephane Bancel Sells 21,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,563,868 shares in the company, valued at $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.
- On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84.
- On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38.
- On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56.
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.
- On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $685,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $609,182.75.
- On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $828,670.92.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $718,290.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
