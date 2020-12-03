Stephane Bancel Sells 21,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,563,868 shares in the company, valued at $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $755,104.56.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $718,290.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

