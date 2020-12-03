$0.48 EPS Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.