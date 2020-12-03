Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($0.92). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.34 on Monday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

