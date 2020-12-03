Analysts Anticipate Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.22). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

HEPA stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.