Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of DFIN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

