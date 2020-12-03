Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
DFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
Shares of DFIN opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.48.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 313.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.