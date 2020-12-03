BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.38% of SJW Group worth $128,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SJW Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $65.82 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.