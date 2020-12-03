BlackRock Inc. Has $129.13 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,982 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Carpenter Technology worth $129,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

