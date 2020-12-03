BlackRock Inc. Has $129.22 Million Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $129,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,766. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

