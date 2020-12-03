BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,563 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.05% of CEVA worth $131,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEVA by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 65.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth $395,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $873.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,927.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

