BlackRock Inc. Acquires 28,892 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.20% of Cryoport worth $132,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.34. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CYRX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

