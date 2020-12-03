BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,208,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.56% of Pitney Bowes worth $133,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The company has a market cap of $990.18 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.