BlackRock Inc. Sells 93,520 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of Enstar Group worth $134,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.93.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

