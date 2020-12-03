BlackRock Inc. Sells 65,424 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of USANA Health Sciences worth $132,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USNA. ValuEngine downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 454 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $34,635.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $76.87 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

