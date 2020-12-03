BlackRock Inc. Has $133.34 Million Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,313 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.44% of City worth $133,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in City by 135.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in City during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.