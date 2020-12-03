MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,206,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.47% of MGIC Investment worth $134,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,981 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4,994.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,273,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,649 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,704,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,627 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

