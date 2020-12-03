BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of CareDx worth $137,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CareDx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in CareDx by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

CDNA opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.39 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

