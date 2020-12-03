BlackRock Inc. Has $138.73 Million Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of Cardlytics worth $138,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDLX. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $145,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,144,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,433 shares of company stock worth $9,124,243 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.